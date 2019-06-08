|
Dorothy V. (Reed) Everett, age 88, of Braintree, passed away at Northern Lights, Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, with her son and daughter-in-law at her side in Ellsworth, Maine, on Friday, May 31, 2019. Born in Quincy, where she was raised and educated, she lived in Braintree for 58 years. The beloved wife of the late Leo Everett, Dorothy was the loving mother of Randall L. Everett and his wife Juli of Ellsworth, Maine, and the late Cheryl Marr; dear grandmother of Danielle Marr, Joshua Adam Hall, Cassandra l. Everett, Hannah E. Everett; great-grandmother of Kelly Marr and Taylor Cope; sister of the late Evelynn (Reed) Warren, William Reed Jr., Stella (Reed) Goss, Mitzie (Reed) Dicks, Arthur Reed, Walter Reed and Peart (Reed) Hancock; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Monday, June 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Central Baptist Church, 67 Washington St., Quincy. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Central Baptist Church, 67 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned For over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 8, 2019