Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Weymouth, MA
Dorothy V. Ransom Obituary
Dorothy V. (Harris) Ransom, age 97, entered into eternal life on January 7, 2020. Dotty grew up in Dedham and Quincy and lived in Dorchester before moving to Weymouth for 35 years. Mrs. Ransom worked at Raymond's Department Store in Boston and after that at Kakas Furriers in Boston. She volunteered at South Shore Hospital for many years. Beloved wife of the late George B. Ransom, she was the devoted mother of George and his wife Margaret of Walpole, Robert and his wife Shiela of Holbrook, James and his wife Cathy of Weymouth and Paul and his wife Janis of Weymouth; sister of the late Mary Harris, Louise Harris, Robert Harris, and Agnes Tibbetts; loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Monday, January 13, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For messages and directions, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
