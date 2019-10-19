Home

Dorothy "Anne" Whitcher, of Randolph, passed away October 13, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Arsenault) Whitcher; and sister of the late Mark Whitcher. Anne is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Cash of Randolph and Donna M. Burns and her fiance Mark Smith of Randolph; grandson, Brian Cash and his partner Luke Forbes of Bristol, Vt.; brothers, Robert Whitcher of Randolph, Philip Whitcher of Holbrook, and Eugene Whitcher of Pocasset; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She also leaves behind her close family friend, Russ; and her beloved daschunds, Angel and Ellie Mae. Anne worked as a contract manager at First Student for 50 years. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Prince Edward Island. Memorial visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, on Monday, October 21, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment is private. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 19, 2019
