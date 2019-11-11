|
Earl J. Kinniburgh, age 87, a longtime Braintree resident, died peacefully, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Earl was born in Quincy, the son of James and Alice (Gerrior) Kinniburgh. Raised in Merrymount, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1950, where he played football and baseball. He attended the Franklin Technical Institute and graduated from Northeastern University. He was employed by The New England Telephone Company as an electrical engineer. Earl had proudly served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He was a man of faith and a longtime parishioner of Saint Thomas More Parish in Braintree. A dedicated family man, he loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their activities and interests. Devoted husband for sixty-two years of Virginia A. (Ash) Kinniburgh. Devoted father of Todd B. Kinniburgh and his wife Maria of Florida, Lisa M. Kinniburgh and Peter Lyons of Braintree, Ruth A. Tesoro and her husband Gerard of Bridgewater, Elizabeth J. McMahon and her husband Thomas of Quincy, and the late James E. Kinniburgh and his wife Leah of Alabama. Loving grandfather of Todd, Jr., Timothy, Amanda, Kelly, Nicole, Derek, Stephanie, Erin, Megan, Devin, Shannen, Tyler, and Avery. Cherished great-grandfather of several great-grandchildren. Loving brother of Verna Butler of Quincy, pre-deceased by brother Paul and sister Jane Albasini. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, Thursday, November 14, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Thomas More Church, 7 Hawthorn Road, Braintree at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Wednesday 5 - 8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Earl's memory may be made to Medjugorje in America, P.O. Box 303, North Easton, MA 02356. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 11, 2019