|
|
Earl J. Sweeney Sr., a longtime Quincy resident, passed away at the age of 93 peacefully after a brief illness on March 27, 2019. Son of the late James Sweeney and Martha (Forsythe) Sweeney. The second youngest of five children who grew up in Quincy and attended Quincy High School, Class of 1944. Earl proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 -1946 and was stationed on the USS Antietam CV 36 from 1944-1946 with the Air Flight Medical Division. He went on to work for Shawmut Bank where he enjoyed a 44 year career working in various positions including Consumer Loan Training and Loan Review Officer. Earl enjoyed volunteering his time to charitable causes. He was a member of the Delta Masonic Lodge of Braintree, a 70+ year medal holder and a past Master of Manet Masonic Lodge of Quincy 1959 -1960. He also served Braintree Red Cross Blood Bank as a solicitor of donors for many years and volunteered at countless blood drives. Earl credits reaching this period of his life to his daughter Valerie and his longtime companion Judith Bryer, with whom he traveled throughout the world. He is survived by Judith Bryer of Quincy, his son Joseph Sweeney of Halifax, Valerie (Sweeney) Nguyen and her husband Chuot of Pembroke, Thomas Sweeney of Brockton and the late Marcia Sweeney. Earl leaves behind four grandchildren, Marcia (Nguyen) Mailloux and her husband Keith, Jeffrey Nguyen and his wife Sima Mutlu, Dolena Sweeney and Dyanna Brueggeman as well as three great-grandchildren and many special nephews and nieces. Predeceased by the late James Sweeney, Russell Sweeney, Evelyn (Sweeney) Vincent, Mary (Sweeney) Kormann and Kevin Sweeney. Visiting hours to be held on Friday, April 5, from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the Mortimer N. Peck-Russell Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington Street, Braintree. Funeral to be held the next day at 10 a.m.; followed by a burial service at the Hanover Center Cemetery. Donations may be sent to American Red Cross of Massachusetts.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 3, 2019