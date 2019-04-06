|
|
Earle Ellsworth Leavitt, a World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor, passed away peacefully at the age of 97 at the Cedars in Portland, Maine, on March 21, 2019. Earle was born in 1921, to Sadie and Albert Leavitt of Gloucester, Mass., grew up in Lowell, Mass., and enlisted in the Army Air Corps a year prior to the onset of World War II. He attended University of N.H. and Boston University Law School, raised a family in Sharon, Mass., and Hingham, Mass., and practiced corporate law in Boston, N.Y. City and Portland, Maine, where he retired. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Earle's complete obituary, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019