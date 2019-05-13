|
Earle P. MacLeod, age 94, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Earle was born in Quincy to the late Murdoch D. and Isabelle J. (MacLeod) MacLeod. He was a graduate of Quincy High School and a lifelong Quincy resident. He was employed as the Director of Labor Relations/Personnel for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission for many years. Earle was a lifelong active member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy where he served in various capacities and made many enduring friendships. He loved visiting family and vacationing on Prince Edward Island in Canada. He also enjoyed reading, listening to Celtic music and gardening. Earle was well-known for his calls to "check in" and deliveries of presents on holidays and special occasions. He relished spending time with family and always made sure those who he cared about knew they were loved by him. Beloved husband for sixty-six years of the late Shirley M. (Parry) MacLeod. Devoted father of Kevin E. MacLeod of Quincy, Cynthia R. Post and her late husband Michael of Abington, Heather M. MacLeod of Marshfield, Kent W. MacLeod of Abington, and Matthew G. MacLeod and his wife Ruth of Abington. Loving grandfather of Shaun Post and his wife Sarah, Krista Walker and her husband Brad, Timothy Post, Candice Travers and her husband Rick, Cody, Ian, Allison, and Neil MacLeod. Cherished great grandfather of Shirley Travers and Brady Walker. He was pre-deceased by his brothers, Sinclair R. MacLeod, Edison M. MacLeod, and John D. MacLeod. Earle is also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, Thursday, May 16, at 11 oclock. Reverend John W. Culp, Pastor, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Wednesday 4 | 7 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Earles memory may be made to the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or to ALS ONE, 8 Industrial Way, Whitman, MA 02382. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 13, 2019