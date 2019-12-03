Home

Edelle Fransman Obituary
Edelle (Segal) Fransman of Mashpee, formerly of Marstons Mills and Randolph, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 87 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Abraham and Bessie (Tarlowski) Segal. Beloved wife of the late David Fransman. Loving mother of Andrew Fransman and his wife Diane of Sharon and Heidi Leavitt and her husband Alan of Marstons Mills. Cherished grandmother of Stuart, Jeremy, Rebecca, Jessica and Emily. Dear sister of the late Alfred Segal, Dinah Mickelson, Evelyn Dubin and Jeanne Seiberg. Sister-in-law of Janet Phillips and her late husband Leonard and Miriam Marino and her late husband Nick. Edelle was a graduate of Boston University and taught elementary education in Randolph for over 30 years. Funeral service at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton, on Thursday, December 5, at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at the Beth El Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Shiva following the burial at the home of Andy and Diane Fransman through 8 p.m. and continuing at the home of Heidi and Alan Leavitt on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 3, 2019
