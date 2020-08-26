1/
Edilia DiStefano
Edilia DiStefano of Needham, formerly of Quincy, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Beth Israel Boston, after a 21 year battle with kidney failure. Calling hours for Edilia will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St., Quincy, followed by a Mass at St. John's Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edilia's memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boston Cremation
116 Franklin Street
Quincy, MA 02169
781-322-0909
