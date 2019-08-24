|
Edith A. Cook, 98, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late William Cochran Cook. They were married for 63 years. Born in Winthrop, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Edith (French) Baker. Edith and Bill lived in Milton, Mass., for 20 years. They then moved to Medfield, Mass., where they lived for twenty years and where she was a member of the Church of the Advent. Most recently, she lived in Cumberland, R.I. She was employed as a secretary for Dr. Rita Sacks Anesthesiologist and Associates for many years, retiring thirty years ago. She was an excellent cook and homemaker and she loved to sew and party with her friends. She was an avid reader and Patriots fan. She is survived by her children, William Cook, Pamela Farrington, Stephen Cook, Anne Schmitt, Jonathan Cook, and Jeffery Cook. She also leaves fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Gwendolyn Bostrom, Earnest, Chester, and Harry Baker. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution may donate to the Miami Project, P.O. Box 016960-(R48), Miami, FL 33101. Burial in Vine Lake Cemetery in Medfield was private. oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 24, 2019