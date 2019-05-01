|
Edith Gray Earle of Hingham died at her home on Friday, April 26, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 96 years old. Her five children, Michael Earle, Katharine Earle Babson, Susan Earle, Timothy Earle and Gerald Earle, together with his wife Kathryn Hood Earle, were by her side. Katharine Babson's husband, Bradley, and Timothy Earle's wife Laurie L'Heureux Earle, unable to be present, were with her in spirit. Edie had six grandchildren, Oliver Babson (wife Jamie Zembruski), Augusta Babson Philbin (husband Quinn Philbin), Roger Earle (fiancee Marguerite Ladd), James Earle (fiancee Jacqueline Walkins), Tristan Earle (wife Ashli), and Nicholas Earle. She had 7 great-grandchildren, Skylar and Mirelle Babson, Amelia, Maida and Corbett Philbin and Adrianna and Zander Earle. Born in Boston, August 8, 1922, to Katharine Partridge and William Ayres Gray, "Edie" was raised in Elizabeth, New Jersey, but spent almost equal time in Hingham, especially during the summer months. She also spent many childhood summer months on Lake Champlain at a French language camp for girls, L'Ecole de Champlain. After graduating from the Kent Place School in Summit, New Jersey, Edie matriculated at Wellesley College, from which she graduated in 1944. Having majored in zoology and minored in biology, she then went to work in a Boston hospital laboratory where she worked with blood samples and tested for pathogens in foods. On September 6th, 1947, Edie married Roger Rushmore Earle, who predeceased her in 1999. The couple made their home in Hingham, but spent summer stretches in their camp on Lake Champlain in upstate New York. She belonged to two luncheon groups of retired Derby teachers, and also to a French speaking group. Edie was active in the Garden Club of Hingham, and in the Episcopal Church of St. John the Evangelist. She taught at Derby Academy for 17 years. Friends and strangers may remember Edie best of all as the lady who perched on a stool outside her Main Street home on the Fourth of July, ringing a cowbell with which to spur Fourth of July marathoners on to the finish line. Behind her, her home celebrated the day with a huge American flag that covered the entire front of the house. So for many, she came to be known simply as "The Flag Lady". A service to celebrate her life will be held at the Church of St. John the Evangelist at 2 o'clock on Saturday, May 4. Gifts honoring her life may be given to the Church of St. John, to the South Shore Hospice or to the Norwell Visiting Nurse and Hospice (NVNH). For the professional skill and kindness of all in these institutions who were present to her in her life and last days, Edie's family is most grateful.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 1, 2019