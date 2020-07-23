Edith T. "Edie" Leone of Quincy, died July 21, 2020. Edie was born and raised in West Quincy and was a longtime employee at The Armstrong Corporation Braintree. Edie's priority was always her family and she loved to spend time with them. She enjoyed cooking for her family, watching the Boston Red Sox and playing cards. Edie will be remembered as the life of the party and a very hard worker. Daughter of the late Franco and Giovanina Leone. Cherished sister of Vera Leone of West Quincy and the late Elvira Leone, Melba DiLillo, Frank "Bebee" Leone, Rena Jane Pizzi and Elia Mansani. Although she did not have children of her own, she was the proud and devoted aunt of Richie, Jerry, Judy, Linda, Patty, Mark and many great and great great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 1 p.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. If you are not able to gather together with Edie's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In loving memory of Edie, please consider at donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.