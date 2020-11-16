1/
Edmond E. Desilets
Edmond E."Desi" Desilets, age 90, of Weymouth entered into eternal life on November 12, 2020 after a long and fulfilling life. Ed was a lifelong resident of Weymouth. The beloved husband of the late Margaret Mary (ONeil) Desilets, to whom he was married for 48 years. After her passing he spent many happy years with his companion, the late Stella Ackers, in Norwell. He is survived by his daughter Colleen Ann Desilets of East Bridgewater; a son Edward L. Desilets and his wife Nicole of Douglas; and two grandchildren Matthew and Victoria Desilets of Douglas. Devoted son of the late Leo and Jennie (DeLuccia) Desilets. A graduate of Weymouth High School and Norfolk Agricultural School, class of 1948, Mr. Desilets worked in manufacturing almost his whole life. Ed was a former Chaplain of the Weymouth Eagles. He had a love for dancing which he indulged every Saturday night, as well as a love for all animals, small and large. Private burial will be held at Village Cemetery in Weymouth. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to any Animal Shelter. To leave a message of condolence, see clancylucid.com

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
