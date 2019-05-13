|
Edna Blue Whitney, age 100, of Quincy, formerly of Hawaii and California, died peacefully, Friday, May 3, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center, in the comfort of her loving family. Edna was born in Iredell, Texas to the late Jessie Scott Milton and Nora Lee (Massoletti) Blue. She was raised on a farm with her eleven brothers and sister and was a graduate of Iredell High School, Class of 1936 and later attended evening business school. She had lived in Quincy since 2008 and previously in Honolulu, Hawaii, La Jolla and West Los Angeles, California for many years. As a young woman, Edna worked in various occupations including making pies for F.W. Woolworth, retail sales with Montgomery Ward, the newspaper and hotel industries. During World War II, she was employed at several military bases: Blackland Army Air Base, Waco Army Air Base and Bergstrom Field in Austin, Texas. Following the war, Edna worked as an airline stewardess for TWA Airlines when she met her future husband, Air Force Lieutenant J. Warren Whitney. Following his untimely death in a private airline crash in Oklahoma on October 3, 1955, Edna moved to Hawaii and then to California with her two young children to begin a new life. She owed several businesses including a ladys dress shop and an employment agency. She later worked for twenty years in the health profession at UCLA with the John Wayne Cancer Institute. After her retirement in 2006, Edna returned to the work force as a transcriptionist for the Surgery and Emergency Veterinary Clinic in West Los Angeles for eighteen years. She moved to Quincy to be with her daughter and family in 2008. Edna loved playing bridge and golf. Over the years, she belonged to several bridge and golf clubs and had also volunteered at several hospitals in California. Edna enjoyed her time and friendships at 1000 Southern Artery in Quincy. Beloved wife of the late J. Warren Whitney. Devoted mother of Pamela Blue Whitney-Maher and her husband Edward Maher, Jr. of Quincy and the late Gregory Scott Whitney. Loving grandmother of Amber Michaelle Maher of Quincy. Edna was the last of twelve siblings and is survived by many nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, funeral services and interment with her late husband were private. For those who wish, donations in Ednas memory may be made to the Salvation Army of Quincy, MA, 6 Baxter Street, Quincy, MA 02169. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 13, 2019