Edna F. (Reardon) Duncan, age 87, entered peacefully into eternal life at home with the presence of her loving daughters on November 12, 2019. Edna was born and raised in Dorchester and had lived in both Braintree and Weymouth for many years. Mrs. Duncan worked for New England Telephone, which became Verizon, for many years. She belonged to the Telephone Pioneers. Edna loved baking for her friends and family. She had an infectious smile and a kind word for all. Beloved wife of the late Neill A. Duncan, she was the devoted mother of Ellen T. Duncan of Braintree, Janet Duncan-Rumsey and her husband Michael of Braintree and Patricia A. Duncan and her husband Brian Collins of Hanover; beloved sister of John Reardon and his wife Kathy of Duxbury and the late Marie Treska, Lillian Kilroy, Arthur, Joseph and Paul Reardon; aunt to many nieces and nephews; loving grandmother to Matthew, and Brian Destoop. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth Landing, on Friday, November 15, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth Landing, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours on Thursday from 3 until 8 p.m. Burial in Village Cemetery, Weymouth. For directions and messages, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019