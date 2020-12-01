Edna Linnea (Gately) Antoine, of Hingham, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at the age of 96. Edna was the beloved wife for 71 years of Walter Matthew Antoine, Jr. "Junie" who departed this earth in 2013. She was born to the late Phillip and Edna Gately, February 1, 1924 in Weymouth, MA. Cherished mother of; Marilyn Dunn (Wayne), Carolyn Johnson (Robert), Philip Antoine, Donald Antoine (Plyaporn), Steven Antoine (Carol), Walter Antoine 3rd (Lynne), Roslyn Rock (Roger), Paul Antoine, Jacquelyn Browne (Robert), Maryellyn Antoine and David Antoine (Lisa). Sister of the late; Philip Gately, Robert Gately, Mary Hackett, and Grace Miller. Edna was blessed with 34 grandchildren, 47 great-grand children, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was a loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Her love and caring nature left all with a warm heart. She touched many lives encouraging them in their dreams and aspirations. Edna attended the Woodward School for Girls in Quincy, MA. She married "Wally" and worked at the Hingham Shipyard driving a forklift while he served in the Navy in WWII. She and Wallys best friends, the Beltons, raised their families together. They moved their home from South Hingham to Central Hingham in 1957. Edna and Wally were avid parishioners at St. Pauls Catholic Church in Hingham where many of their children attended school. Edna and Wally owned Wally's Hallmark shop in Hingham. They had a wonderful retirement traveling the United States and residing in Florida. Edna is at peace with her husband Walter now. A Private Memorial Mass was held at St. Paul's Church, 147 North St., Hingham Square. The interment will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Thursday, December 3 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edna's memory can be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061.



