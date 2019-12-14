|
Edward "Ed" A. Acorn, of Weymouth, died December 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Agnes Acorn, his sister Elaine Schlegal, and his granddaughter Nicole Henning. Ed was the beloved husband of Maureen Acorn, father of Troy Gaudino of South Carolina and Kimberly O'Brien of Attleboro, Ma. He had 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Ed was a life-long resident of Weymouth and graduated from Weymouth Highschool in 1957. He was in the flooring business and owned Colonial Carpet for 25 years. Ed finished his career with Glanz Industries as an estimator. He was also a member of the Army National Guard for over 39 years, where he joined as a Private and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. Ed enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Rockland Golf Club. He was also a member of the Eagles, Elks, and Moose Organizations. After their retirement, Ed and Maureen traveled for many years in their R.V. They wintered at Naval Air station in Key West for 15 years. To celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, Ed and Maureen traveled across the country to join an R.V. caravan group that spent 45 days motoring through Alaska and British Columbia. One of their favorite destinations was in South Thomaston, Maine at Lobster Buoy Campground, where they had many friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 5 - 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edward may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 14, 2019