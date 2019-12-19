|
Edward A. Estey, age 94, of Holbrook, passed away on December 16, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Edward "Eddie" is survived by his beloved wife of sixty years Florence (Carlezon) Estey; loving father of Edward Estey and his wife Susan, Carolyn Panasci and her husband Anthony, Suzanne McCadden and her husband Jim. Cherished grandfather (Papa) to Eddie, Marco, Nic, Alison, Brianna, Meagan, James and predeceased by granddaughter Grace, parents Elijah and Elizabeth, brother William Estey and sister Betty Goram. He is survived by sister Sandra Ambrose and many nieces and nephews. Edward grew up in Canton and is a veteran of World War II, where he participated in the Normandy invasion of France. He earned several medals, including the Bronze Star and the French Legion of Honor. Edward spent most of his career working for the government - first with the Army National Guard and later with the Department of Navy. When he retired, he spent as much time as he could with his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to their sports games and school events, swimming with them in his pool, and taking them out to unforgettable breakfasts and dinners. His love and pride for his family was immeasurable. Visiting hours will be held at Hurley Funeral Home in Holbrook, (Rte. 37), this Saturday December 21, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment in Canton Town Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 19, 2019