Home

POWERED BY

Services
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church,
591 Ocean Street
Marshfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Fenochietti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward A. Fenochietti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward A. Fenochietti Obituary
Edward A. Fenochietti, of Marshfield, passed away on October 28, 2019, at the age of 96. He was the beloved husband of Norma (Trongone) Fenochietti; loving father of Edward J. Fenochietti of Marshfield, Susan Thomson (William) of Malden, Brian Fenochietti of Wakefield, Neal Fenochietti of Wilton Manor, Fla., predeceased by son John; cherished grandfather of Edward, Jennifer and William Jr., Jennifer and Brian; he also leaves great-grandchildren, Henry, Benjamin, and many nieces and nephews. Ed was a member of "the greatest generation" and proudly served in the Naval Armed Guard during World War II. After marrying the love of his life Norma, they moved from Malden to Marshfield in the early 1950s, opened the Checkerboard Restaurant, and enjoyed feeding Marshfield for nearly 25 years. Ed then went to work for the late Senator Allan McKinnon, and retired from the Massachusetts State Lottery in 1988. He spent his retirement years with Norma in Deltona, Fla., returning home several years ago. He died peacefully in the Marshfield home he raised his family in surrounded by love and laughter. Ed was a loving husband to Norma for 71 years and a loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed. Visiting hours on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield, will conclude with a funeral procession to St. Ann by the Sea Parish Church, 591 Ocean Street, in Marshfield, for a funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in the Winslow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -