Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
More Obituaries for Edward LaRoche
Edward A. LaRoche


1965 - 2020
Edward A. LaRoche Obituary
Edward Anthony LaRoche, age 54, of Brockton, passed away on April 24, 2020 in Weymouth, Mass. Edward was born in Boston, Ma to Bernadette Koutsoukas on December 26, 1965. Edward aka Ed, Eddy, Edge, Pops, and other unmentionable names was constantly inspired to self teach and learn about any and all new passions. He had an ever blossoming knowledge of flora and fauna, plus he could keep up relatively well in a game of Jeopardy. Other interests included camping, boating, fishing, hibernating, gardening, eating food, and exploring new destinations. Ed worked as a project manager in installation and moving at New England Office Connections for 20+ years. His aspiration for perfection was the driving force for his temperament at work which he often used to inspire his coworkers. Pops was survived by his mother Bernadette, his sister Dana, and his children James, Jaimie, Dean, Jen, Justin and seven grandchildren. Edge's fun loving spirit will be remembered and carried on through his family and everyone that knew him. His overly animated antics were a cause of laughter at all family events and for almost anyone he came into contact with. There will be a celebration of life for Eddy with all family and friends. For on line condolences please visit www.dewarefuneral.commade to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Deware Funeral Home 617-472-1137 www.dewarefuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger from May 9 to May 11, 2020
