Edward "Eddie" C. Mockus, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019, in Abington. Born October 28, 1942, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary Mockus, and was predeceased by his sister, Constance "Connie" Rowe. Although Eddie never married, he found the love of his life, Mary, during his last years on this earth. He enjoyed communion, speaking Polish, ice cream, and most of all, he and Mary keeping each other company. A lovely woman 15 years his senior, Mary passed and less than 3 months later, Eddie died of a broken heart. He lived almost his whole life on School Street in Hanover, where he grew up, cared for his parents until their passing and carried on the family home. Eddie worked at Boston Sand and Gravel as a cement truck driver. He enjoyed motorcycles, family and friends. He also loved his cigars, a passion the family may not have shared. With an infectious sense of humor, Eddie would say things to get your goat or at least a chuckle. Once he got a reaction both would exchange a joyful look and laugh. Although Ed never had children, he had a love for people. None less than that for his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his 5 nieces and nephews, Sheila Barber (husband John), Kevin Rowe, Susan Rowe (fiance Scott Barber), Elizabeth Rowe, and Aubray Rowe (wife Kellie); 4 great-nieces and nephews, Emma, Dawson, John and Kal. He never grew tired of bringing toys and fun things for his beloved nieces and nephews. Ed was a lovely man. He was compassionate, an excellent listener, loyal friend and a "firecracker" who will always be in the hearts of all who knew him. Family, friends, and friends of family are welcome to visit at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, in Hanover, on April 5, from 10-10:45 a.m. A service will follow at the Hanover Cemetery at 11 a.m. All are also welcome to join for a reception at Eddie's favorite restaurant, No Name Restaurant, in Boston, after the service.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 3, 2019