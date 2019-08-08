The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
Edward D. Peterson Obituary
Edward D. "Eddy" Peterson of Weymouth, died August 5, 2019, at the age of 51. Beloved son of Donald and Rebecca (Timberlake) Peterson of Weymouth, he was the cherished brother of Marilyn Peterson of Bernville, Pa., and Michael Peterson of Boston; married to Patricia (Carty) Peterson. He was the devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. Service will be held McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 8, 2019
