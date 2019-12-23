|
|
Edward F. "Bud" Croke, age 95, of Milton passed away December 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Dorchester, he graduated from Dorchester High School and was a proud Army Veteran of WW II. He worked for Sun Oil as an Accountant for 25 years and later worked as a Field Manager for the Mass State Lottery before retiring. He was a founding member and an active parishioner and an usher at St. Elizabeth's Church in Milton for many years. Ed was also a coach for Milton Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball for many years and an avid Boston Red Sox Fan. Beloved husband for 72 years of June M. (Flaherty). Father of June M. Buckley and her husband Keith of Braintree, Peter T. Croke and his wife Jean of Marshfield, and Elizabeth L. "Betsy" Comproni and her partner Kent Stiritz of Dorchester. Grandfather of Katelyn and Timothy Buckley, and Christopher, Shauna, and Olivia Croke. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Monday, Dec. 23, from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth's Church, Milton, Tuesday morning, Dec. 24, at 10. Burial Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to St. Elizabeth's Church, 359 Reedsdale Rd., Milton, MA 02186. For guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 23, 2019