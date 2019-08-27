|
|
Edward F. Welch, age 90, of North Quincy and Dorchester, passed away peacefully August 25, 2019. He was a retired housing inspector of Boston Inspectional Services. Edward was a World War II Army veteran. Be loved husband of the late Margaret T. (McKinnon), he was the devoted father of Mark O. and his wife Cathleen of Braintree, Julie P. of Quincy, Edward and his wife Patty of Dorchester, Mary Lou Maroney and her husband Vincent of Rockland, Cathy Pasquantonio of Milton and Pamela Welch Ruffo of Dorchester; brother of the late Barbara Murray of Quincy. Also survived by 12 cherished grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy, Thursday morning at 10. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Wednesday 4 to 8 pm. For complete obituary and web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2019