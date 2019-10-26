|
Edward "Mike" Favreau died unexpectedly on October 12, 2019, at his home in The Villages in Florida. He was 80 years old. Born August 26, 1939, in Boston, Ed was a longtime resident of Weymouth, who retired to Florida after a 30-year career as a police officer beginning with the Weymouth Police Department; he would later transfer to the Boston Police Department where he worked as a detective and was promoted through the ranks to become a Lieutenant. Ed was also a graduate of UMass-Boston and a lifetime member of the Elks Fraternity. An avid reader who favored Biographies and History, he also enjoyed playing Words With Friends. Ed was also an active golfer and played on a Pickle Ball Team. He is survived by his children, Ed Favreau, Teresa Favreau and husband John "Skip" Stanley, Joe Favreau and his wife Stacey Favreau all of Weymouth. Known as "Papa Mike" to his grandchildren, Sean and Erin, Jessica, Justin and Josh, he will be missed by all. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made be in memory of Edward Favreau to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter Street, Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 26, 2019