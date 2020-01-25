|
Edward Franklin Woods, 99, died peacefully on January 5, 2020. He was known for his generosity, kindness, and being a true gentleman. Born in Cohasset, August 25, 1920, he was a graduate of Tabor Academy 1939, Bowdoin College 1943, Tufts Dental School 1950. He practiced general dentistry in Cohasset for 41 years. He was a member of Union Boat Club of Boston, the Henley winner in 1939, and a longtime member and secretary of NH Society of the Cincinnati. He discovered an original Dunlap Broadside of the Declaration of Independence, and was awarded the Washington-Lafayette Eagle for Service of the Highest Distinction. Edward was active in the Cohasset community almost 70 years, played tennis into his 90s, and raised award winning orchids. He was the beloved husband of the late Lucia Russell (Hedge) Woods. Edward is survived by children, William H. Woods of Menlo Park, CA, Anne A. Norwood and husband Kenneth of Charlottesville, VA, Susan C. Spofford and husband Robert of Cohasset, Jonathan T. Woods and wife Alice of Wilton, CT; adored by 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. His sister, Gertrude "Sis" Boyd, lives is Mountain Lakes, NJ. He was predeceased by brothers, Carleton "Bud", Joseph, and Edward "Ted". Visiting hours will be held at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer St., Cohasset, on Friday, January 31, from 5-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 11 at the First Parish Church, 23 N Main St., Cohasset. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the American Independence Museum, c/o Emma Stratton, One Governors Lane, Exeter, NH 03833, www.independencemuseum.org or to the First Parish in Cohasset Capital Campaign, 23 North Main St., Cohasset, MA 02025, www.firstparishcohasset.org. Full obituary at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 25, 2020