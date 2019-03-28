Home

POWERED BY

Services
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward G. Greene

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward G. Greene Obituary
Edward G. Greene, of Duxbury, passed away on March 27, 2019, at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Brooks) Greene; loving father of Susan Almeda and her husband Mark of Walpole, Elizabeth Cheer of California, Christopher Greene and his wife Stefania of London, England, Philip Greene and his wife Amy of Hingham, John Kelly-Greene and his wife Darcy of California, and James Greene of Dorchester; Edward leaves 24 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Edward was born in Boston and spent his entire life in Massachusetts. He joined the U.S. Army at 17 and was trained as a paratrooper serving in the 11th Airborne Division. He was deployed to the Philippine Islands when the war ended in 1945. He was a 1954 graduate of Boston College. Ed and Barbara settled in Duxbury where they raised their family. Ed was a lover of sailing and thoroughly enjoyed living on the coast. He was most proud of his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Saturday, March 30 at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Holy Family Church, 601 Tremont Street, Duxbury. Burial will be in the Mayflower Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Thomas More College, 6 Manchester Street, Merrimack, NH 03054. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful links please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
Download Now