Edward Gordon Saunders, of Scituate, passed away on May 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Susan Zilonis Saunders, whom he met at Syracuse University, where he was on a full scholarship for gymnastics. They would have celebrated 31 years of marriage this August. Cherished father to son Jacob, who along with his wife, Susan were Eds world. Eds biggest achievement in life was raising his son Jacob. His love for his son showed in every aspect of his life. He instilled all of his wonderful qualities into Jacob, and they could always be found goofing off together. Born in New Jersey, Ed was the son of Dorothy Saunders and the late Gordon Saunders. Brother to Gordon Saunders and sister to Deborah Saunders-Kostick. Ed was son-in-law to Andy and Carol Zilonis of Scituate, being like a son to them. Brother-in-law to Steve/Marianne Zilonis, Sheryl/Jim Hassett, and Andrea Zilonis-Baker, all of Scituate and whom Ed loved as his own siblings. Ed leaves behind many nieces and nephews and was like a second father to all of them. He was always the uncle throwing the kids in the pool, teasing them, or tossing a ball with them. Uncle Ed would be found in every picture holding a baby in his arms or playing with one of the kids. Ed was the type of person that everyone strived to be. He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anybody. He was always willing to help people. He had a passion for adventure and spending time outdoors, so most of his time off consisted of skiing, hiking, gardening, attending concerts and spending time with friends and family. Some would call him fearless. In his earlier years, he moved from NJ with his wife Susan camping in National Parks across the U.S. on his way to live in California for many years, but his love of family and the East Coast eventually pulled him back home. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Ed knew just how special he really was. Ed will always be remembered as the most generous, adventurous, and loving person. Ed was a Supervisor of Gas Services for National Grid. At this time services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eds memory may be made to St. Judes Hospital, which was very close to his heart, . Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2020