Edward H. Jones, of Scituate, was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Edward passed away at 70 years old at home with family after a brief illness on January 14, 2020. Son of Patricia and Ralston Jones, he leaves behind his daughter Ashley, grandson Wyatt, partner Melanie, son-in-law Eric, brothers Ross and Sharpless, sister Leslie, brother-in-law Steven, sister-in-law Gail, and nephews Michael, Ross, Steven, Ben, Sam, and Sharp. A salesman and entrepreneur, he held 3 patents, and friends knew him for his quick wit and humor. Edward was also an avid golfer and past member of Situate and Hatherley Country Clubs. He was an independent bicycle enthusiast and loved going on long rides along the south shore. Edward was an amateur birder and dog lover. In recent years he was a longtime bartender for local caterers in Boston and the South Shore. Edward grew up in Cohasset, then Scituate, where he lived with his long-term partner Melanie L'Ecuyer. Edward graduated from Lawrence Academy in 1968 where he was a captain of the soccer team. He attended the Newhouse School of Journalism at Syracuse University and was a member Phi Kappa Epsilon. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (Across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A celebration of life service will held at the home of Leslie and Steve on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. | 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Edward may be made to the Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation at https://salgi.org/ways-to-give/. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.383.0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 21, 2020