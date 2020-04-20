Home

McMaster Funeral Home
Edward J. Bynarowicz, 74, of Braintree (formerly of South Boston), passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. He was the loving husband of 48 years to Mary A. (Schraffa) Bynarowicz; and the devoted father of Jennifer A. Bynarowicz of Quincy and Edward V. Bynarowicz of Braintree. He was the proud Papa to his two grandchildren Sophia and Max. Son of the late Edward and AnnMarie (Morrissey) of South Boston and brother of the late Nancy (Bynarowicz) Thurston. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Thomas (Gerda) Morrissey of N.Y., Kathryn Whiffen of Hull, William (Sandra) of Ariz., Michael (Brenda) of Hingham, Marie (Ruston) Simon of S.C., Philip (Linda) of Gloucester, Rosemary (John) Riccio of Duxbury, Paul (Elizabeth) of S.C. and Robert (Elizabeth) of Maine. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A United States Air Force Veteran and graduate of Northeastern University, Ed worked as an engineer his entire life and retired as senior Engineer from Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. He loved spending quality time with his family and especially enjoyed trips with his wife, Mary, to Saratoga. His biggest joy was caring for his grandchildren Sophia and Max. Above all, Ed had a heart of gold and was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be forever missed. Due to the current pandemic a Mass and celebration of Edward's life will take place at a later date. Please share a condolence message with the Bynarowicz family at website www.mcmasterfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2020
