Edward J. Callahan Jr.
Edward J. Callahan, Jr., age 86, of Abington, formerly of Mashpee and Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born in Dorchester, to the late Mary M. (Regan) and Edward J. Callahan, Sr. He was raised in Saint Peters Parish in Dorchester and was a graduate of the Dorchester High School for Boys, Class of 1951. Edd had lived in Abington for seven years, previously in Mashpee for twenty years, and Quincys Houghs Neck for over twenty-five years. He was also a winter resident of The Villages, Fla. for several years. Edd was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class, assigned to Patrol Squadron Twenty-Nine, during the Korean conflict. He received numerous commendations, including the Naval Aircrewman Insignia with Combat Star, Good Conduct Medal, China Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. He was employed as a switchman for the New England Telephone Company for thirty years and had served as a union officer. Edd was a founder and board member of the TSO Golf Association. He was dedicated to his family and enjoyed supporting their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband for sixty-two years of Margaret M. Peg (Dalrymple) Callahan. Devoted father of Edward J. Callahan III and his wife Patricia of Bridgewater, Kathleen M. Callahan of Abington, Susan M. Milone and her husband John of Quincy, Marie E. Brinkmann and her husband Paul of Weymouth, and Robert J. Callahan, Lt. Col., USMC, Ret. and his wife Ivana of N.H. Loving Poppy of thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, September 7, from 2-4 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy on Tuesday, September 8, at 10:30 a.m. Due to current restrictions, there is limited occupancy at the church. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:45 p.m. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edds memory may be made to The Arc of the South Shore, Attn: Development Office, 20 Pond Park Road, Hingham, MA 02043. In Edd's words - "If you need me, I'll call ya." You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 4, 2020.
