Edward John Connolly, 83, of Hanson, passed away May 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 50 years to Barbara Ann (Conners) Connolly. Also survived by 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and 2 sisters. A memorial Mass will be celebrated in his memory at St. Joseph the Worker Church (corner's of Rte. 14 and 58), Hanson, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will follow at Fern Hill Cemetery. Donations can be made in Edward's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information or to write an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com
.