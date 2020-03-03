|
Edward J. DeMarco, age 71, passed away suddenly on March 1, 2020. Mr. DeMarco was born in Somerville, raised in South Boston and Braintree, and graduated from Braintree High School in 1965. He lived in South Weymouth for many years. He worked for many years at Armstrong World Industries in Braintree and retired from the City of Boston Public Works Department. Edward loved traveling with his wife Sharon to the Berkshires and Cape Cod, working in his garden and spending time with his precious grandchildren. Devoted son of the late Edward and Dorothy DeMarco. Beloved husband of 27 years to Sharon (Hemeon) DeMarco. Loving stepfather to Erin Dyer of Whitman and T.J. Raedy of Weymouth., and father-in-law of William Dyer Jr. Beloved brother of Mary Kenney of Braintree, Paul DeMarco and his wife Diane of East Bridgewater, Linda Loughlin and her husband Stephen of Hanover, Pamela Harris and her husband Brendan of Hanover and the late Norman DeMarco. Cherished and devoted Papa to Christopher, Alexandra, Isabel, Ella and Kailyn. Edward was brother-in law to Sheila Heyer and her husband Mark, Sandra Hemeon-McMahon and her husband John, Sheryl Ochs and her husband Ken and Ronald J. Hemeon. Son-in-law of Ronald E. and Katherine Hemeon. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Thursday, March 5, from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Funeral services are private. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to the , 300 Fifth Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For directions, see Clancylucid.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020