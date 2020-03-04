|
Edward Joseph Flaherty, of Quincy Massachusetts died on February 26, 2020 at the age of 70. Eddy was a United States Army Veteran who served during Vietnam era for 5 years. He was an avid Patriots football fan, who wouldnt be caught without Patriots gear on (yup even down to his boxers)! He loved his crime shows and books, A.M. talk radio, and he took great care of his extended family. He is survived by his wife Brenda, his daughters Robyn and Rachel, and his grandchildren Ashlyn, Alexis, Patrick, Maddison, Nicholas, and Jacob. In lieu of flowers make donations to Pat Roach Hospice House at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E12646&id=1
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 4, 2020