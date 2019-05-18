|
Edward J. Pasquale, age 88, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born in Boston, to the late Sabatino and Emma (Faiella) Pasquale. He was raised and educated in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy Trade School, Class of 1949. Eddie was employed as a parts coordinator at the Pneumatic Scale Corporation for twenty-five years. During World War II, he worked at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy. He enjoyed music and dancing and, as a young man, was a popular singer at the original Fox & Hound Restaurant on Sea Street in Quincy. Eddie was a lifelong parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy where he served as an usher for many years. Beloved husband for fifty years of Cynthia M. "Cindy" (Hayden) Pasquale. One of ten siblings, Edward was the devoted brother of Louis "Lou" Pasquale and his wife Terry of Braintree, and was predeceased by Philomena Mancini, Mary A. Cerasoli, Agla "Cookie" Carullo, Irma "Betty" Ridge, Panfilo "Pamp" Pasquale, Willis Pasquale, Mario Pasquale, Q.F.D., retired, and Rudolph "Poof" Pasquale. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws as well as his Goddaughter, Diane Parlee and her husband Wayne of Pembroke and nephew, Fred Hayden and his wife Kristyne of Merrimack, N.H. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Tuesday, May 21, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the funeral home Monday 5 - 7 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168. Boston, MA 02284-9168. Cindy and the Pasquale family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Norwell VNA and Hospice and the ArchAngel Home Care, Inc. for the compassionate and loving care they provided for Eddie these past few months. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 18, 2019