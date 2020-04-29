|
Edward L. "Ed" Drea, 82, beloved husband of Rose Marie (Donovan) Drea, of Whitman and Mashpee, passed peacefully on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020, after a brief illness. Ed was born in Somerville, son of the late Charles J. Sr. and Marguerite R. (Heise) Drea. He graduated from St. Joseph School, Somerville, St. John's High School, Cambridge and attended Bentley College and served in the Massachusetts National Guard Reserves. Ed's professional career was spent as an accountant and systems security specialist for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Office of the State Comptroller from which he retired in 1999. Additionally, he branched out into residential home development with his wife, Rose, designing and building fine homes on the South Shore and Cape Cod. Ed married Rose on April 4, 1964 at St. Joseph Church, Somerville and he "convinced" her that the South Shore would be a wonderful place to begin their life and raise their family and so they purchased land in Whitman and built their first home. Together, Ed and Rose provided a wonderful home for their children handing on their Catholic faith through weekly church attendance and formal Catholic education from grade school through university. Family was central in Eds life and each gathering was a time to watch him revel with joy in his family. Time on Cape Cod, including being the chauffeur on what came to be known as the "Great Christmas Tree Shop Tours of Cape Cod"; vacations to Florida, Bermuda, Ireland and family cruises brought him much happiness. In addition to Rose, Ed is survived by his children, Reverend Michael E. Drea, National Chaplain for the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) of West Roxbury; Kristine R. Drea of Whitman; Kevin M. Drea and his wife, Susan (Crecco) of Pembroke; and Kathleen K. (Drea) Sarnacchiaro and her husband, Anthony of Quincy. Ed was the proud "Pa" of Timothy E. and Brendan L. Drea of Pembroke and Anthony E. Sarnacchiaro of Quincy. Ed is also survived by his brother, Charles J. Drea, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Norwell and his brother-in-law, James J. Donovan and his wife Irene of Dorchester. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Because of the present challenges of the Covid-19 Pandemic, immediate services, under the care of the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home of Hingham www.keohane.com, were private with interment at St. James Cemetery, Whitman. A memorial Mass at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, Scituate will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eds name to Father Flanagan's Boys Town, www.support.boystown.org, or , www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020