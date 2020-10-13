Edward L. "Ed" Drea, 82, beloved husband of Rose Marie (Donovan) Drea, of Whitman and Mashpee, passed peacefully on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020, after a brief illness. Ed was born in Somerville, son of the late Charles J. Sr. and Marguerite R. (Heise) Drea. He graduated from St. Joseph School, Somerville, St. John's High School, Cambridge and attended Bentley College and served in the Massachusetts National Guard Reserves. Ed's professional career was spent as an accountant and systems security specialist for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Office of the State Comptroller from which he retired in 1999. Additionally, he branched out into residential home development with his wife, Rose, designing and building fine homes on the South Shore and Cape Cod. Ed married Rose on April 4, 1964, at St. Joseph Church, Somerville, and he "convinced" her that the South Shore would be a wonderful place to begin their life and raise their family and so they purchased land in Whitman and built their first home. Together, Ed and Rose provided a wonderful home for their children handing on their Catholic faith through weekly church attendance and formal Catholic education from grade school through university. Family was central in Ed's life and each gathering was a time to watch him revel with joy in his family. Time on Cape Cod, including being the chauffeur on what came to be known as the "Great Christmas Tree Shop Tours of Cape Cod"; vacations to Florida, Bermuda, Ireland and family cruises brought him much happiness. In addition to Rose, Ed is survived by his children, Reverend Michael E. Drea, National Chaplain for the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) of Milton, Kristine R. Drea of Whitman, Kevin M. Drea and his wife Susan (Crecco) of Pembroke and Kathleen K. (Drea) Sarnacchiaro and her husband Anthony of Quincy. Ed was the proud "Pa" of Timothy E. and Brendan L. Drea of Pembroke and Anthony E. Sarnacchiaro of Quincy. Ed is also survived by his brother, Charles J. Drea Jr. and his wife Sandra of Norwell and his brother-in-law, James J. Donovan and his wife Irene of Dorchester. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ed's Memorial Mass which will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate Harbor, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Ed's family wishes to express their profound thanks for the countless prayers and consoling messages offered during the past several months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ed's name to Father Flanagan's Boys Town, www.support.boystown.org
, or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org
. For directions, information, or to leave a condolence message, please visit www.Keohane.com
.