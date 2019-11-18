|
Edward L. O'Brien, 79, of Weymouth, formerly of Duxbury, Brockton and Jamaica Plain, died November 15, 2019. Edward proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He went on to work at Rockland Trust Company for 35 years, retiring in 2005 as First Vice President. He was an avid sailor and happiest when captaining his beloved trawler, O'Tug. He was a eucharistic minister at St. Francis Xavier Church, past president of the New England Adjustment Managers Association, founder and first president of the Southern New England Credit Grantors, past commodore of the Duxbury Cruising Club and volunteer at My Brothers Keeper and the Weymouth Food Pantry. Beloved husband of 50 years to Andrea (Martin) O'Brien. Devoted father of Keri O'Brien and her husband Thomas Portentoso of Pembroke. Cherished Grampy of Laurel, Genevieve and Vivienne. Loving brother of Thomas J. O'Brien of Norwood. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. at the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10 a.m. Burial in Masschusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ed may be made to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton MA 02356-0338 or The Edward L. O'Brien Scholarship Fund, New England Adjustment Managers Association - NEAMA c/o Ocean State Credit Union: Susana Sollaccio, 2006 Nooseneck Hill Road, Coventry, RI 02816. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 18, 2019