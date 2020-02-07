|
Edward "Ed" Manning, of Logan Park, Braintree, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Milton, after a lengthy illness. He was 70. Son of the late Edward F. Manning Sr. and Irene E. (Doran) Manning, he was the brother of Colonel (retired) Joseph P. Manning and his wife Marianne of Carlisle, Pa., and the late Michael, Eileen and Rosemary; uncle of Michael and Patrick Mulvey and Patrick and Claire Manning. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, on Sunday, February 9, from 3-7 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 7, 2020