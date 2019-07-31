Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
4 W Washington St
Hanson, MA 02341
(781) 447-2344
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
429 Monponsett St.
Hanson, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward McQuiggan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward McQuiggan Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward McQuiggan Sr. Obituary
Edward T. McQuiggan Sr., of Hanover, passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Mary E. (Gardner) McQuiggan. The loving father of Edward T. Jr. and his wife Steffy of Pembroke, William "Billy" and his wife Maureen of Montpelier, Vt., Thomas and his wife Debbie of Ind., Gail Murray and her husband Joseph of Monponsett, and David McQuiggan and his partner Tammy of Southbridge. Brother of Lorraine Janus of Framingham, the late Richard and Charles McQuiggan. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Edward served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War, an a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the American Legion Post in Rockland. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church 429 Monponsett St., Hanson, MA. Donations may be made in Edward's memory to the National Federation of the Blind, 61 Middle St. Suite 2, South Boston, MA 02127. Arrangements by Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, Hanson. To write an online condolence visit www,mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now