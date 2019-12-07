|
Edward P. "Ed" Albaugh of Weymouth, died unexpectedly December 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Jean Albaugh (McCarthy), he was the loving father of Susan Bennett and her husband Richard of Weymouth, Karen Albaugh of Weymouth and Lawrence "Larry" Albaugh and his partner Thomas Halpenny of Boston; cherished Papa of Patrick Bennett and Kathleen "Katie" Bennett; devoted son of the late E. Kenneth and Beatrice (Folsom) Albaugh, and Sara Bennett; caring brother of the late Ruth Donaldson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Baltimore, Ed grew up in Newport, Maine, and graduated from Newport High School as class President. He enjoyed frequent trips back to Maine to support his favorite hockey team, the University of Maine Black Bears. Ed was a lifelong employee of Shawmett Bank, where he retired from as bank manager. He was an avid reader and always seemed to have a book in hand. Ed's main passion in life was his family, he never missed an event for his grandchildren and cherished every moment spent with those he loved. Ed will be remembered for his sweet and caring personality. He will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Ed will be laid to rest at Mt. Hope Cemetery with his late wife. Per the families request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ed may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 7, 2019