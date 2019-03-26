|
Edward P. Hartnett, 70, passed away on March 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Hartnett; loving father of Edward Hartnett, Colleen Powers and her husband Matthew, Carol Ann Brokmeier and her husband Michael and Mary Beth Rockett and her husband Fred; devoted grandfather of Bentley Hartnett, Jackson and Molly Brokmeier and Jameson Powers. He was preceded in death by his brother, Neil Hartnett, and his grandson, Liam Powers. Born in July of 1948 to his parents, the late Edward and Nancy (Kelly) Hartnett, Edward was the honored and grateful recipient of a heart transplant. He attended Scranton, Pa., Central High School, Johnson School of Tech, Scranton, Pa., Penn State University and Lesley University, where he earned his master's degree. Edward worked for the Clinton County Planning Commission in Pa. He also worked as a Nuclear Emergency planner. He also worked in connection with Boston Ed, Duke Energy, the town of Duxbury and he was a trainer at the MA Department of Emergency Management. Edward was also a presenter for Gynzyne/Sanofi Pharma. His favorite job of all was caring for and spending time with his grandchildren. Edward was enlisted with the U.S. Army Reserves, where he served for six years. He enjoyed hunting, road racing, kayaking, photography and spending time at Duxbury Beach. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, on Thursday, March 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 29, at St. Joseph's Church in Kingston, at 11 a.m. Interment will directly follow at the Mayflower Cemetery in Duxbury. Donations in Edward's name can be made to giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2019