Edward P. Morrissey Jr.
Edward Patrick Morrissey Jr., 81, of Marlboro and Rockland, departed peacefully to eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020, after a rich life of devotion and service to his family, his faith and his country. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, life partner and caregiver of 57 years, Maureen Holland Morrissey. He will be missed dearly by his children and their spouses, Christopher and Julie Richer of Falmouth, Stephen and Susan Janas of Arlington, Va., Marybeth of Richmond, Vt., Susan and Chris Marr of Danville, Pa., Karen and Timothy May of Framingham, Kevin and Anne Vermeulen of Watertown, and Timothy and Kristen Engles of Cohasset. Ed was born June 13, 1939, in South Boston. He was the oldest child of Edward and Helen McLaughlin Morrissey. Ted, as he was known to his family, is also survived by his brother Leo Morrissey and spouse Sandy. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings Joan Travers, Paul David Morrissey, Judy Chevrette and nephew, Brian Morrissey. "Uncle Ed" is also survived by countless loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Ed was happiest when surrounded by the love of his large family, providing opportunities to share his Irish wit, sage advice, and his phrases both wise and humorous. His endless source of joy in later years was the role of "Grampy" to his ten grandchildren, Stephen, Andrew, Kate, Erin, Meaghan, Petey, Tess, Jessica, Casey and as a final gift, a yet to be named grandchild expected very soon. While his family always came first, service to his faith and his country were also defining characteristics of Ed's life. He was devout in his faith in God and the Blessed Mother. He volunteered innumerable hours in service at Holy Family Church in Rockland. He was also a dedicated lifelong public servant, first in the U.S. Army Reserve, and for 50 years in professional roles for the U.S. Government in Washington, DC and Boston. He worked the bulk of his professional career for the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Boston, helping to make housing affordable and accessible for all. Ed was known to be "great with numbers" which led to professional success, but it was his dedication as a mentor, counselor, his desire to make the country a better place and his faith in God that motivated his service. To honor Ed's life and service, his family requests that you say an extra prayer for him, contribute to a charity of importance to you, take an action or share a kind word to help someone in need. The Morrissey family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate his life on Thursday August 27, from 5-8 p.m. in the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union St. Rockland. For more information please visit www.MagounBiggins.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Hi Maureen and family, sorry to hear of the passing of your dear husband.I will never forget the message he left on my answering machine when l left the "Ledger". We stopped the paper because you left. God rest his soul and God bless you Maureen and your family.
Patricia Berkeley
Friend
August 24, 2020
Ted will always be remembered as a wonderful man of faith.a great guy! This picture is exactly how I remember him. My condolences to the Morrissey family. May you all be blessed in the Lords light.
Maureen Foley
Family Friend
August 24, 2020
Our thoughts; hearts and prayers are with you, Aunt Maureen, Chris, Steve, Marybeth, Sue, Karen, Kevin, Tim and families. We have soooo many great memories for people that live soooo far away. We cherish Uncle Ed's ability to make us laugh. 2 Kools, spaghetti, the ability to get lost 6 blocks from our house with Nikki in the car with him, Jeff letting him know he had seaweed on his back (when the child had never been to the ocean yet), Jake accusing him of steeling his sippy cup, ordering tea at a restaurant and being treated like a king with a box of tea to choose from (we will never forget the look on his face) and let's not forget the sunflower!! We all have so many more warm fuzzy stories! Uncle Ed was the perfect house guest, whatever was served, it was delicious. You made me feel like an award winning chef. Thank you for teaching us kindness, love and knowing it's ok to laugh at yourself. We have been truly blessed having you in our lives. Heaven really is a happier place, but there are so many of us that are saddened by our loss. You will. ALWAYS be in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. You have left us with your beautiful bride (inside and out) and your seven brightly shining stars! WE LOVE YOU AND ALWAYS WILL. YOU WILL BE SO MISSED! Love, Bonnie & Terry (your Chicago bff)
Bonnie Roach
Family
August 24, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of my dear brother-in-law. You hear stories about he would give you the shirt off his back, well Ed literally gave me the shoes off of his feet (Kevin Welch's wedding). That's the kind of man Ed Morrissey was. You will be truly missed! Love and prayers to Maureen, Chris, Steve, Marybeth, Sue, Karen Kevin,, Tim and families
David Welch
Family
August 26, 2020
Chris, Julie, Andrew and Kathryn. We are sorry for your loss are thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Matthew Richer
Family
August 25, 2020
Dear Maureen and family, thoughts and prayers go out for the Lord's comfort to you. May sweet memories of "Ed", "Dad" and "Grampy" help you in this time of sadness.
NANCY TURNER
Coworker
August 25, 2020
God bless you all. Come to Jesus and you too will find peace. God bless you Ed.
Bob Coughlin
