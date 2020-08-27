Our thoughts; hearts and prayers are with you, Aunt Maureen, Chris, Steve, Marybeth, Sue, Karen, Kevin, Tim and families. We have soooo many great memories for people that live soooo far away. We cherish Uncle Ed's ability to make us laugh. 2 Kools, spaghetti, the ability to get lost 6 blocks from our house with Nikki in the car with him, Jeff letting him know he had seaweed on his back (when the child had never been to the ocean yet), Jake accusing him of steeling his sippy cup, ordering tea at a restaurant and being treated like a king with a box of tea to choose from (we will never forget the look on his face) and let's not forget the sunflower!! We all have so many more warm fuzzy stories! Uncle Ed was the perfect house guest, whatever was served, it was delicious. You made me feel like an award winning chef. Thank you for teaching us kindness, love and knowing it's ok to laugh at yourself. We have been truly blessed having you in our lives. Heaven really is a happier place, but there are so many of us that are saddened by our loss. You will. ALWAYS be in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. You have left us with your beautiful bride (inside and out) and your seven brightly shining stars! WE LOVE YOU AND ALWAYS WILL. YOU WILL BE SO MISSED! Love, Bonnie & Terry (your Chicago bff)

Bonnie Roach

