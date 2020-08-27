Edward Patrick Morrissey Jr., 81, of Marlboro and Rockland, departed peacefully to eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020, after a rich life of devotion and service to his family, his faith and his country. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, life partner and caregiver of 57 years, Maureen Holland Morrissey. He will be missed dearly by his children and their spouses, Christopher and Julie Richer of Falmouth, Stephen and Susan Janas of Arlington, Va., Marybeth of Richmond, Vt., Susan and Chris Marr of Danville, Pa., Karen and Timothy May of Framingham, Kevin and Anne Vermeulen of Watertown, and Timothy and Kristen Engles of Cohasset. Ed was born June 13, 1939, in South Boston. He was the oldest child of Edward and Helen McLaughlin Morrissey. Ted, as he was known to his family, is also survived by his brother Leo Morrissey and spouse Sandy. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings Joan Travers, Paul David Morrissey, Judy Chevrette and nephew, Brian Morrissey. "Uncle Ed" is also survived by countless loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Ed was happiest when surrounded by the love of his large family, providing opportunities to share his Irish wit, sage advice, and his phrases both wise and humorous. His endless source of joy in later years was the role of "Grampy" to his ten grandchildren, Stephen, Andrew, Kate, Erin, Meaghan, Petey, Tess, Jessica, Casey and as a final gift, a yet to be named grandchild expected very soon. While his family always came first, service to his faith and his country were also defining characteristics of Ed's life. He was devout in his faith in God and the Blessed Mother. He volunteered innumerable hours in service at Holy Family Church in Rockland. He was also a dedicated lifelong public servant, first in the U.S. Army Reserve, and for 50 years in professional roles for the U.S. Government in Washington, DC and Boston. He worked the bulk of his professional career for the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Boston, helping to make housing affordable and accessible for all. Ed was known to be "great with numbers" which led to professional success, but it was his dedication as a mentor, counselor, his desire to make the country a better place and his faith in God that motivated his service. To honor Ed's life and service, his family requests that you say an extra prayer for him, contribute to a charity of importance to you, take an action or share a kind word to help someone in need. The Morrissey family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate his life on Thursday August 27, from 5-8 p.m. in the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union St. Rockland. For more information please visit www.MagounBiggins.com
.