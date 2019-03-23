|
Edward "Neddy" Peirce White Jr., age 83, of Cohasset, formerly of Scituate, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 15, 2019. Son of the late Edward P. and Sylvia W. White, he was the brother of George B. White and wife Janice of Scituate, Lucy Dean and husband Neil J. of Wayland and Prudence O. Miller of Hanover; uncle of 3 nieces and 2 nephews. Neddy lived a long and wonderful life due to the diligent care provided to him by Human Service Options, Inc., of Weymouth, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Neddy may be made to the Friendship Home, PO Box 916, Norwell, MA 02061. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-383-0200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019