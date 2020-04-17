|
Edward "Ted" Swider Jr., age 53, of Weymouth, formerly of Scituate, passed away April 9, 2020, at South Shore Hospital after a courageous 1-1/2 year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born in Scituate, he graduated from Scituate High School. Beloved brother of Cindy Swider of Plymouth, Tim Swider of Scituate and Tina Swider-Murphy of Barrington, N.H. Predeceased by his parents, Edward and Ellen Swider and his brother Chris Swider. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Jodie Swider, his brother-in-law, Billy Murphy and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He loved to travel and among his favorite destinations were Switzerland and Dominican Republic. He spent a few winters doing seasonal work in Vieques, Puerto Rico. He also had a very special love for Newfound Lake in Bristol, N.H. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 17, 2020