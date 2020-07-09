1/
Edward T. Holland Sr.
Edward T. Holland Sr., of Randolph, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2020 at the age of 86. Born and raised in Randolph, Ed retired to Florida after a long, successful career as a mason contractor. He was the devoted son of Marguerite (Ayers) ONeil and Wallace Holland. Beloved husband of the late Patricia R. (Keane) Holland. Cherished father of Edward T. Holland Jr. and his wife Ann, and Ellen T. Holland, all of Randolph. Loving "Papa" to Tanya, Sara, Joseph, Savina, Anthony, Kayla, the late Edward T. Holland III, and proud great-grandfather of seven. He was preceded in death by his beloved brothers Wallace Wally Holland, Ernest Ernie Holland and William Butchie ONeil. A private family service will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Friday, July 10th from 8:45am-9:30am followed by a private graveside service at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. Face masks and social distancing are required. For online guestbook, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Service
08:45 - 09:30 AM
Hurley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
