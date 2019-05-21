|
Edward Y. "Eddie" Garjian, age 88, a longtime Quincy resident, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by his caring friends, at their home in Franklin. Eddie was born, raised, and educated in Somerville. He was a graduate of Somerville High School. He had spent the past several years in Franklin after living in Quincy for over twenty years. Following his graduation from high school, Eddie was proud to have served in the Army National Guard as a Private in the 26th Signal Co., YD, at Camp Edwards, Cape Cod. He was employed by the MBTA for twenty-three years, retiring in 1983. In retirement, Eddie enjoyed outdoor recreational opportunities. He was an avid runner who never let inclement weather slow him down. Eddie also enjoyed skiing, golfing, trips to Foxwoods, and vacationing with friends in Maine and Florida. He enjoyed maintaining his 1957 Chevy. He was also a dedicated fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Eddie liked to keep his mind sharp and was quite adept at Sudoku and word puzzles. Those who knew Ed will remember his endearing smile and zest for life. Beloved son of the late Hagop and Osgooki (Torosian) Garjian. Devoted brother of the late Harry Garjian and Rita (Garjian) Robinson. He is survived by a nephew, Michael Robinson, and a great-nephew, Michael, both of Portsmouth, N.H. Eddie is also survived by his dear friends, Vincent J. "Joe" Hurley, Jr., his wife Kelly, and their children, Michael and Ryan, all of Franklin; Judy Michelangelo of Quincy and her daughter Marisa; and Tab and Duncan Ngugi of Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. Visitation prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Interment Braintree Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in Eddie's memory may be made to the (), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 21, 2019