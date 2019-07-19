Home

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
Edward Young Obituary
Edward Young, age 61, of Scituate, passed away July 5, 2019. He was the loving son to the late Kenneth and Carole Young. Cherished brother to James Young. Beloved uncle to Kenneth, Brianne, and Alyssa Young. He was an employee of the US Postal service in Scituate for 20+ years. His dedication to those in his life was evident in everything he did, and his presence will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. from Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 19, 2019
