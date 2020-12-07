Mr. Edwin Ed Ronald Spurgas of Duxbury, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 3, 2020 at the age of 93. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Ed is survived by his brother Richard Spurgas (Norwich, CT); his children, Deborah Spurgas Watson of Plymouth, Judith M. and her husband John R. Lennon of Green Harbor, and Edwin R. Spurgas Jr and his partner Michael McCormick of Marshfield; his six grandchildren, Christine M. Recupero, David W. Watson, Hannah S. Watson, Luke B. Lennon, Rachel C. Lennon, and Grace V. Lennon; and 3 great-grandchildren (with another on the way). In Heaven he is joining his siblings Irene Collins, Dorothy Mitchell, Joseph Spurgas, and Raymond Spurgas, as well as his wife of 64 years, Arlene H. Spurgas, who passed away at age 78 in 2013. Ed missed his wife dearly and is now reunited with her in Heaven. Born on February 2, 1927 to the late Bronislawa "Blanche" (Stankiewicz) and Joseph Spurgas, Ed grew up in Norwich, CT with his five brothers and sisters and was very proud of his Polish heritage. After attending Norwich Free Academy and playing football for the Norwich Bulldogs, he enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served on the U.S.S. Macon as a Fireman First Class until being honorably discharged in 1946. His older brother Raymond and sister Irene also served alongside him during World War II. He was the recipient of the Victory Medal, American Theater Medal, and letters of commendation from his Commanding Officer. Returning from the Navy, Ed studied and played football at the University of Connecticut, where he received a degree in insurance. He married his life-long wife Arlene, whom he referred to as "Babes", on February 11, 1956 in Simsbury, CT and resided in East Granby, CT until moving to Massachusetts in 1963. Ed built a successful career in insurance in Hartford and Boston, and he served as the President of Marshfield Insurance Agency for 24 years until his retirement. Ed had a passion for the stock market and was known to regularly follow Barron's and Fox Business News through his final days. He also enjoyed gardening, lobstering, and fishing with his family on his boat the Hannah Ray. As a former athlete, he was an avid UConn Women's Huskies basketball and BC Eagles football fan. He also loved his dogs. He is remembered by those around him as a dedicated, hard-working businessman, a proud patriot, and family man with a big heart. A funeral Mass to celebrate his life and legacy is scheduled for 10 a.m. on December 9, 2020 at Holy Family Church in Duxbury, with burial immediately following in the Mayflower Cemetery of Duxbury. The church requires that all attendees wear masks and follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cranberry Hospice at 36 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360. The family would like to thank Ed's hospice nurses, aids, and caregivers for their passionate care, and to all of his friends and neighbors for their support. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com