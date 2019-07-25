Eileen F. (MacCollum) Callahan of Hull, passed away peacefully July 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo A. Callahan USN retired SBMC 25 years, she was the devoted mother of Michael Callahan and his wife Marion Callahan of Palm Bay, Fla., and the late Sharon Bamberg of Spokane, Wash., and Palm Bay, Fla.; loving grandmother of Patrick Callahan of Georgia and Emily Giuggio and her husband Carmine of Framingham. She leaves 8 grandchildren, Katie, Kyle, Allison, Sean, Gavin, Carmine, Callum, and Evan; and one great-grandchild, Nicholas. Also survived by her close cousins, Marguerite Footit of Wareham and Joyce Foley of Medfield. She leaves behind many other family and friends including Deborah McGough of Middleboro, Frank Forrest of Weymouth, and Josephine Lewis of Hull (who helped immensely with her care during the last years of her life); as well as her close neighbors who always watched out for her and helped when needed. Her family thanks all who helped her and the staff at Queen Annes Nursing home where she spent her last days. Eileen loved her potted flowers and vegetable garden. She was an avid walker and enjoyed long walks along the shoreline. She was loving and strong and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 3-7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A funeral Mass will be Monday in St. Marys Parish in St. Anns Church, Hull at 11 a.m. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Eileen was very generous in her life and loved to help others. If you would like, please feel free to make a donation to a in lieu of flowers. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 25, 2019